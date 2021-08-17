Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.41.

Wix.com stock opened at $202.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a one year low of $198.33 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

