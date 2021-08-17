Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,940. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

