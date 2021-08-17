WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.77% of WNS worth $30,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.