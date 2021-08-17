Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.0490 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $393,928.27 and $76,023.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,934.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.09 or 0.06767831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $650.00 or 0.01446557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00382266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00143077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.53 or 0.00579798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00352286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00323650 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

