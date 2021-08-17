Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.38 million.Workiva also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on WK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Workiva stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $140.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $5,680,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

