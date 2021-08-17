World Token (WORLD) Price Tops $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, World Token has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $63,321.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00134125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00159686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.82 or 0.99876626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.97 or 0.00914629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.90 or 0.06942669 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,547,236 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

