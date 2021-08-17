WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.54

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.54 and last traded at C$21.80, with a volume of 228904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIR.U. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.06.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.