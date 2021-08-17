WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WVS Financial stock. M3F Inc. bought a new position in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.61% of WVS Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WVFC opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

