Xend Finance Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00053146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00125490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,879.74 or 0.99965926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00904415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.43 or 0.06952732 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

