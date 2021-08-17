xRhodium (XRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $866.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.91 million and $866.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005770 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004772 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00028709 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00037294 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.