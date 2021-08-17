XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Short Interest Up 37.6% in July

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of XTLB opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62.
XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About XTL Biopharmaceuticals
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.