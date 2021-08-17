XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Short Interest Up 37.6% in July

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of XTLB opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About XTL Biopharmaceuticals

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

