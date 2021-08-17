Xuez Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Xuez has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $113,962.62 and approximately $54,202.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,115,059 coins and its circulating supply is 4,148,625 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

