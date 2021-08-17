Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $34,421.10 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 132,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

