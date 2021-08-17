YAM V3 Market Capitalization Hits $11.02 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $588,631.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.00924020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00164135 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,893,313 coins and its circulating supply is 12,508,203 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

