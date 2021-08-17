Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 2,107,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80. Yamada has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $5.42.
About Yamada
