Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 2,107,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80. Yamada has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Get Yamada alerts:

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.