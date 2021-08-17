YENTEN Reaches Market Cap of $97,819.82 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $97,819.82 and $392.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,931.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.57 or 0.06740385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.93 or 0.01417542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00372733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.03 or 0.00563141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00348067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00313946 BTC.

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

