YENTEN (YTN) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $98,147.24 and $330.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,798.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.41 or 0.06924202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $686.16 or 0.01466204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.00390980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00150797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00587405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00361766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.39 or 0.00338451 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.