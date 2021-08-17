YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. YETI comprises about 1.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of YETI worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in YETI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $14,740,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

NYSE:YETI traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

