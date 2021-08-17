YFIVE FINANCE Reaches Market Cap of $76,794.06 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $76,794.06 and approximately $51,840.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00007428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00062006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.00926153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00164738 BTC.

About YFIVE FINANCE

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

