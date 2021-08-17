YGGDRASH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,523.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $4,523.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00936281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00170322 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars.

