Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Lifted by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

YUMC stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. 114,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,975. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.91.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.