Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Down 32.8% in July

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on YMTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

