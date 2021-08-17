Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report sales of $609.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.18 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $494.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,837,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,035 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $168.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.