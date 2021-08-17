Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,400 shares of company stock worth $18,883,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

