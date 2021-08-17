Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will report $52.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $194.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $194.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $257.85 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

