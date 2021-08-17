Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. CAI International posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CAI International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

