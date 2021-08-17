Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.76. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $193.99. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.63. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $227.07.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

