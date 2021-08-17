Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.81 billion and the lowest is $17.63 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.48. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.