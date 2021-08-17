Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the lowest is $1.25. Lear posted earnings per share of $3.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.20 to $19.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $4,430,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Lear by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lear by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Lear by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA traded down $6.42 on Tuesday, reaching $163.35. 9,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.95. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

