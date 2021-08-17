Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.06. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,226 shares of company stock worth $5,666,389. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Penumbra by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 31,388.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $252.83 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.26.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

