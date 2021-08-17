Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

