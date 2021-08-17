Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce sales of $28.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.95 million and the lowest is $28.10 million. American Software reported sales of $27.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $119.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $121.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.05 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSWA. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.31 million, a PE ratio of 93.55 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.