Zacks: Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.75 Million

Brokerages predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post $42.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $130.60 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $19.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $90.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.45 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

bluebird bio stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

