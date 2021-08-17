Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $4.93 EPS

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce earnings per share of $4.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.98. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $22.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $63.39 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

