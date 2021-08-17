Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $4.93 EPS

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce earnings per share of $4.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.98. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $22.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $63.39 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

