Zacks: Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $847.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,079,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

