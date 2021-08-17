Zacks: Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post $5.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings of $5.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.98. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $20.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

NYSE:CI opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cigna by 19.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 744,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,400,000 after acquiring an additional 120,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 59.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.