Zacks: Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 91,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,625. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

