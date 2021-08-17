Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,328 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,332.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

