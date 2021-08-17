Zacks: Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce $4.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 101,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $244.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

