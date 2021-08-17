Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $207.44 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.95.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 278.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 318.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

