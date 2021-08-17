Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $51.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.65 million and the highest is $53.56 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $50.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $234.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.61 million to $268.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $260.48 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $276.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $289.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 106,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

