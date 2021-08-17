Zacks: Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce sales of $12.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.29 billion. Tesla posted sales of $8.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $50.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $686.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.32 billion, a PE ratio of 357.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.16. Tesla has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.