Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce $10.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.66 billion and the lowest is $9.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $10.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $54.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 billion to $56.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $45.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $408.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

