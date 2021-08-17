Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

