Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $12.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.10 billion and the lowest is $12.52 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 billion to $51.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.73 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, increased their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $782.58 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $783.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $724.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

