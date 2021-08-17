Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.04. DZS posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of DZSI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. DZS has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter worth about $4,596,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth about $6,220,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in DZS by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

