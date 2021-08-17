Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.96. Investors Real Estate Trust also reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CSR opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

