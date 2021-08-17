Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Brokerages predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $220.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported sales of $156.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $862.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,966 shares of company stock valued at $11,912,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

