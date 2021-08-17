Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NESR. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

