Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $68.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $67.30 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $59.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $283.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $285.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $318.04 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $325.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PING. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

